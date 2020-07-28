Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 917.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2,166.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 68 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total transaction of $41,378.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,690.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 950 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.18, for a total transaction of $662,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,034 shares in the company, valued at $720,884.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,291 shares of company stock worth $3,605,292. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $756.41. 15,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,936. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $756.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $707.79 and a 200 day moving average of $650.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.15, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.41.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.95 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equinix from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equinix from $688.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equinix from $584.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Equinix from $745.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $714.74.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

