Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stake Trimmed by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,848 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises 2.3% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of Equinix worth $104,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,767,000 after buying an additional 7,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $688.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $714.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $755.56. The company had a trading volume of 11,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,936. The company has a fifty day moving average of $707.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $650.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.41. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $477.87 and a 12 month high of $756.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.95 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total transaction of $41,378.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,690.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.34, for a total transaction of $167,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,326,145.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,291 shares of company stock worth $3,605,292. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.