Extremely Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Stock Price

Media coverage about Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) has been trending extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Garmin earned a coverage optimism score of -4.78 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the scientific and technical instruments company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRMN. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Garmin from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Garmin from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

GRMN traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.87. The stock had a trading volume of 29,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,051. Garmin has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.98 and a 200 day moving average of $89.11. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $856.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.65 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 54.83%.

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $362,519.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $121,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,038 shares of company stock worth $1,954,454. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

