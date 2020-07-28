Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,148,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,249 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises approximately 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.20% of Fastenal worth $49,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3,046.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 36.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 12,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $564,625.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,372 shares in the company, valued at $704,498.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 28,554 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $1,301,776.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,330 shares in the company, valued at $425,354.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,826 shares of company stock valued at $6,594,303 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.85. The stock had a trading volume of 71,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,754. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.20. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $46.54.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

FAST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

