Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Saputo (TSE:SAP) Stock Price

Headlines about Saputo (TSE:SAP) have been trending positive on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Saputo earned a news sentiment score of 2.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Saputo’s analysis:

Get Saputo alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$41.08.

TSE SAP traded up C$0.86 on Tuesday, hitting C$33.06. The stock had a trading volume of 184,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,402. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.39. Saputo has a one year low of C$29.31 and a one year high of C$42.84.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.