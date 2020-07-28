Firestone Capital Management Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Firestone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,208,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,727,000 after buying an additional 1,157,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,098,000 after purchasing an additional 956,889 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,179,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,550,000 after acquiring an additional 134,653 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,093.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,184,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,936 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,013,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,544,000 after purchasing an additional 24,652 shares in the last quarter.

VBR stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.40. The stock had a trading volume of 293,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,680. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $139.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.60.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

