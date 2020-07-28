Firestone Capital Management Has $5.41 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Firestone Capital Management reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Firestone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $180.19. 470,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,588. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.88. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

