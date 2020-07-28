Firestone Capital Management Has $912,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 87.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,966,000. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 207.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 832,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,963 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,468,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,436,000 after acquiring an additional 913,681 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,875,000. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,800,000 after acquiring an additional 598,161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $77.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,665. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

