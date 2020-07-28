Firestone Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.91. 5,819,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,868,078. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average is $38.52. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67.

