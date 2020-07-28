Firestone Capital Management Sells 10,854 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Firestone Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,854 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 9.4% of Firestone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $20,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,402,000 after buying an additional 767,767 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,384,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,718,000 after buying an additional 323,223 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,901,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,680,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,131,000 after buying an additional 221,825 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,627,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,700,000 after purchasing an additional 275,257 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.29. 817,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,559. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.07. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.