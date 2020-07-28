Firestone Capital Management Sells 125 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Firestone Capital Management lowered its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $877,754,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $36,671,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in 3M by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,060,276,000 after buying an additional 1,944,377 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3,725.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,450,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,131,000 after buying an additional 1,412,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,645,000 after acquiring an additional 777,513 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $2,085,957.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MMM traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,189,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,106. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $182.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

