Firestone Capital Management Sells 1,446 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Firestone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 41,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,010 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 26,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.09. 16,368,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,528,801. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.88. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

