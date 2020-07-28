Firestone Capital Management Sells 1,674 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Firestone Capital Management lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Firestone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,364,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 209,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,707,000 after purchasing an additional 57,835 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.60. 13,180,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,017,582. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $170.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

