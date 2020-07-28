First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.47 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

First Interstate Bancsystem stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.09. 6,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,389. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.70. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $46,684.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,028 shares in the company, valued at $260,267.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.13 per share, with a total value of $68,260.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,376.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. First Interstate Bancsystem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

