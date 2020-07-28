First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.47 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 9.16%.
First Interstate Bancsystem stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.09. 6,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,389. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.70. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.
In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $46,684.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,028 shares in the company, valued at $260,267.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.13 per share, with a total value of $68,260.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,376.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.
About First Interstate Bancsystem
First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.
Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?
Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.