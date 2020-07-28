First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Acquired by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 21.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,058 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,902,000 after acquiring an additional 474,941 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,989,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,552,000 after acquiring an additional 100,902 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,486,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,158,000 after acquiring an additional 593,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,804,000 after acquiring an additional 128,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,764,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,425,000 after acquiring an additional 64,593 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.41.

First Republic Bank stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.15. 20,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,767. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.91 and a 200 day moving average of $104.63. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $125.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $943.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.