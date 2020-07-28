First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th.

First Republic Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. First Republic Bank has a payout ratio of 16.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Republic Bank to earn $5.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $113.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.91 and a 200 day moving average of $104.63. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $125.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $943.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.41.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

