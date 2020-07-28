First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TL Private Wealth raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 216,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after buying an additional 62,929 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 786,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,649,000 after purchasing an additional 58,302 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,932. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

