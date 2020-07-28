Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Page Arthur B

Page Arthur B lowered its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 2.7% of Page Arthur B’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,482,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,520,000 after purchasing an additional 192,425 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 314.9% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,016,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,461,000 after buying an additional 6,843,044 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,518,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,123,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,787,000 after buying an additional 14,909 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,778,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,305,000 after buying an additional 49,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $3,024,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,716,548.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $1,252,374.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,209.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 407,996 shares of company stock worth $42,682,859. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.52.

FISV traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.86. 83,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,841,811. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.93. The company has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

