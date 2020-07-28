Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Stake Reduced by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,603 shares during the quarter. Fortive accounts for about 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Fortive were worth $48,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 78.6% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Fortive by 50.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FTV traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.28. 47,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.05. Fortive Corp has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $80.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.23.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 20,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.46 per share, with a total value of $1,089,200.00. Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales sold 40,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $2,557,338.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,399,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,609,513.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,454. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

