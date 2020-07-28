FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) Shares Gap Up to $15.30

FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.67, but opened at $15.30. FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A shares last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 1,329,310 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMCI. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,051,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 334.9% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 905,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 697,443 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 739.5% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 460,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 405,965 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 3,191.1% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 404,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 392,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,643,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forum Merger II Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

