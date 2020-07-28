Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) is Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s 2nd Largest Position

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its position in shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 682,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Freshpet makes up 2.7% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 1.70% of Freshpet worth $57,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Freshpet by 533.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 27,347 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 31.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Freshpet by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,558,000 after buying an additional 106,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Freshpet by 2.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,544.08 and a beta of 0.80. Freshpet Inc has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $91.96.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.50 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, Director Robert C. King sold 12,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $887,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,751 shares in the company, valued at $918,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,199,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,798 shares of company stock valued at $5,525,341. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.55.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

