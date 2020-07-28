Fresnillo’s (FNLPF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FNLPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank cut Fresnillo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fresnillo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLPF traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.54. 50,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,323. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.91 and a beta of 0.18.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

