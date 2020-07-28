Fulcrum Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fulcrum Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,370 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $324.50. 3,431,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,926,414. The company’s 50-day moving average is $314.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

