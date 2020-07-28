Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $6.06 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fulcrum Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,288 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 2.3% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.64.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,713,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,670,132. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.74. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $98.94. The stock has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,128,953 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

