Fulcrum Capital LLC Purchases 127 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,288,879,000 after purchasing an additional 439,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,327,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,829,814,000 after purchasing an additional 639,833 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,470,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,665,646,000 after purchasing an additional 227,972 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,576,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,437 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,648,853,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,701,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,353,009. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $129.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, CSFB restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.53.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.