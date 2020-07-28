Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 536 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fulcrum Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,688,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in BlackRock by 552.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. AXA increased its holdings in BlackRock by 42.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 119,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,763,000 after buying an additional 35,956 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 90.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 30.8% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.17.

In other news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.36, for a total transaction of $795,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total transaction of $24,201,574.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,750 shares of company stock valued at $33,242,788 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded up $4.71 on Monday, hitting $575.33. The stock had a trading volume of 618,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,445. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $554.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $507.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $592.48. The stock has a market cap of $88.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

