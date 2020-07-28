Galileo Exploration (CVE:GXL) Shares Down 18.2%

Galileo Exploration Ltd (CVE:GXL) traded down 18.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 120,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 61% from the average session volume of 74,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of $725,000.00 and a PE ratio of -2.65.

Galileo Exploration Company Profile (CVE:GXL)

Galileo Exploration Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Signal Gold property that consists of 79 lode mining claims located on the west edge of the Eureka District, Nevada.

