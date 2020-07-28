Garner Asset Management Corp Acquires 230 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,872,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,057,797. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.27 and a 200 day moving average of $119.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $137.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.