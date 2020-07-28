Garner Asset Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Garner Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 230,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 540,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,287,000 after buying an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,437 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $197.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $212.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,009. Teladoc Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.58 and a fifty-two week high of $237.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.56, for a total value of $161,734.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,892.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $555,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,120 shares of company stock worth $35,413,786. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

