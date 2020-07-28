Garner Asset Management Corp Has $1.09 Million Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,832 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 148.9% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.57. 6,987,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,126,508. The stock has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.80. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

