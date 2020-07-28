Garner Asset Management Corp Has $384,000 Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,049 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 632.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, OTR Global downgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.21.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $1,603,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.70, for a total transaction of $64,554.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,454 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,885.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 627,077 shares of company stock worth $114,514,856 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $190.96. 3,015,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,768,975. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.80. The firm has a market cap of $172.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,055.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $202.82.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.