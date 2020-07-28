Garner Asset Management Corp Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.1% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1,899.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after acquiring an additional 115,099 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1,643.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 38,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 35,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cowen raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.19.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,445,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,082. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.31. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The stock has a market cap of $104.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

