Garner Asset Management Corp Invests $245,000 in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 157.1% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Cfra raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

Shares of GS stock traded up $1.55 on Monday, reaching $203.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,599,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,369. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.73. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The company has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

