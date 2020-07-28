GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Ltd (GABI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.55 on August 28th

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Ltd (LON:GABI) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of GABI opened at GBX 91.50 ($1.13) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46. GCP Asset Backed Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 0.86 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 109.65 ($1.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 42.89 and a current ratio of 42.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 88.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 92.42.

In other GCP Asset Backed Income Fund news, insider Joanna Dentskevich acquired 17,000 shares of GCP Asset Backed Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £15,640 ($19,246.86).

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

