Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.47 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009056 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top, The Rock Trading, HitBTC and Bibox. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $10.47 million and $6.80 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $207.48 or 0.01882280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00178718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00064515 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000857 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000170 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00105212 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 10,493,796 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bibox, DEx.top and The Rock Trading. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

