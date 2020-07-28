GeoCoin Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 27th. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $794,611.27 and $1,986.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002267 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00482435 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011317 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00032645 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,062.33 or 1.00358675 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000651 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GEO is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

