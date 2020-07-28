Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,484,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,560,784. The company has a market capitalization of $92.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.41. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $197,508.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,630 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Gilead Sciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

