Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.87, 6,276,095 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 160% from the average session volume of 2,409,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price (up from $1.75) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.31.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $48.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.07 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 19.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,379,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 547,020 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,276,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 448,709 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 480.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 954,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 789,782 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 16.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 500,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 70,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining during the second quarter worth $185,000.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

