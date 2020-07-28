Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 30th

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th.

Green Plains Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 16.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Green Plains Partners has a payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Green Plains Partners to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

NASDAQ GPP traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $7.01. 882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,040. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73. Green Plains Partners has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $163.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 50.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.98%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GPP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Green Plains Partners from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

