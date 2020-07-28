GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Trading 7.6% Higher

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) traded up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.63 and last traded at $87.37, 3,779,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 4,811,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GSX Techedu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion and a PE ratio of 427.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.40.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. GSX Techedu had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 382.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSX. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,678,000 after purchasing an additional 92,220 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,958,000. 20.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

