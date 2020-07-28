Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $68.64, but opened at $71.84. Hasbro shares last traded at $72.40, with a volume of 712,622 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $860.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAS. BidaskClub cut shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Hasbro by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 96.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 155,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 76,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,537,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,227,000 after purchasing an additional 215,965 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 131.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 8.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

