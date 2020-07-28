Head to Head Contrast: Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) vs. Anpac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC)

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) and Anpac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cancer Genetics and Anpac Bio-Medical Science’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cancer Genetics $7.30 million 0.94 -$6.71 million N/A N/A Anpac Bio-Medical Science $1.56 million 40.21 -$14.52 million N/A N/A

Cancer Genetics has higher revenue and earnings than Anpac Bio-Medical Science.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.3% of Cancer Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Anpac Bio-Medical Science shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Cancer Genetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cancer Genetics and Anpac Bio-Medical Science, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cancer Genetics 0 0 0 0 N/A Anpac Bio-Medical Science 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Cancer Genetics and Anpac Bio-Medical Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cancer Genetics -45.91% -39.76% -11.94% Anpac Bio-Medical Science N/A N/A N/A

Cancer Genetics Company Profile

Cancer Genetics, Inc. develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology and immuno-oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics. The company's biopharma services offer companies with customized solutions for patient stratification and treatment selection through a suite of molecular- and biomarker-based testing services, customized assay development, and trial design consultation. Its clinical services provide information on diagnosis, prognosis, and predicting treatment outcomes of cancers to guide patient management. The company's discovery services offer the tools and testing methods for companies and researchers to identify and develop new compounds and molecular-based biomarkers for diagnostics and treatment of disease. It serves hospitals, cancer centers, clinics, academic institutions, and government-sponsored research institutions, as well as pharmaceutical and biotech companies performing clinical trials. The company collaborates with oncology centers and community-based hospitals to develop its proprietary diagnostic tests; and has collaboration with Cellaria to develop precision medicine tools and platform technologies to support the development of new cancer therapeutics. Cancer Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Company Profile

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.

