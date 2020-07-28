Heard Capital LLC Acquires 1,707 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Heard Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,707 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 0.2% of Heard Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Heard Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 503 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $3.81 on Monday, reaching $92.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,010,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,533,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

