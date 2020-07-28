Heard Capital LLC Trims Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Heard Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,472 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up about 8.4% of Heard Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Heard Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $17,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,709,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,727,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,917 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 12.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,818,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,760,434,000 after purchasing an additional 629,137 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $21,230,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 5,176.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 286,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,692,000 after purchasing an additional 281,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,490,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $856,721,000 after buying an additional 248,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $308.02. 575,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,766. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $312.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.79. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $366.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.20.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

