Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $154.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.94. 3,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $51.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

