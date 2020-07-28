Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.25, 1,102,317 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 60,159,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HTBX. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Heat Biologics in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Heat Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 101.83% and a negative net margin of 633.58%. The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Heat Biologics Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Heat Biologics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Heat Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Heat Biologics by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 194,654 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Heat Biologics in the first quarter worth $820,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Heat Biologics by 459,814.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,350 shares during the period. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heat Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

