Hemenway Trust Co LLC Acquires 1,936 Shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. NESTLE S A/S accounts for about 2.9% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $20,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 926.3% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 1,456.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in NESTLE S A/S during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in NESTLE S A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Get NESTLE S A/S alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NSRGY stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,496. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.10. NESTLE S A/S has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $120.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $345.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.35.

About NESTLE S A/S

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

See Also: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for NESTLE S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTLE S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.