Hemenway Trust Co LLC Buys Shares of 2,500 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,750,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,446 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,762,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,424.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 377,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 374,363 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $24,634,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,468,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.46. 5,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,930. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.67.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.