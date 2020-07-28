Hemenway Trust Co LLC Cuts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 3.8% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $27,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.2% during the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1.8% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 33.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 23.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rainer Blair sold 3,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.96, for a total transaction of $552,646.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total value of $5,479,658.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHR traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $199.37. 46,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,507. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $203.00. The company has a market cap of $139.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.73.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

