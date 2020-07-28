Hemenway Trust Co LLC Cuts Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC decreased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAGCO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.44.

NYSE APD traded down $2.80 on Tuesday, reaching $291.91. 26,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $299.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.65.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

